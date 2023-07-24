Pheu Thai and Bhumjaithai convene for meeting of core party members

The Pheu Thai Party met with various other parties in an informal meeting over the weekend to discuss solutions to the current political stalemate.

Representatives from Bhumjaithai Party, led by party leader Anutin Charnvirakul, met with Pheu Thai deputy leader Phumtham Wechayachai and other party members at Pheu Thai party head office. The Pheu Thai representatives also met with United Thai Nation Party members led by party leader Pirapan Salirathavibhaga and Chartpattanakla Party members led by party leader Suwat Liptapanlop.







After the meeting, the Bhumjaithai party leader reiterated in a press conference that his party will not join a Pheu Thai-led government if the Move Forward Party remains in the coalition. He stressed that his party and Move Forward have different ideologies and approaches that goes beyond their stance on amending Section 112 of the Criminal Code.

The United Thai Nation leader also confirmed that its political stance remains unchanged, while the Chartpattanakla Party leader said his party will support a government that won't amend Section 112.







Following the meeting, Pheu Thai leader Chonlanan Srikaew said the discussion is within the framework of the eight coalition parties to seek support from MPs and senators for Pheu Thai's prime ministerial candidate, who will be nominated to parliament for selection on Thursday (27 July). He also denied that the Pheu Thai Party had invited these parties to join its coalition to form a new government. (NNT)


















