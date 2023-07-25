Heavy rains wreak havoc at construction sites in South Pattaya

Pattaya, Thailand – The construction of two major projects in the Pattaya area, namely Pattaya 2nd Road and The Avenue Pattaya Shopping Center, has been causing significant disruptions to local business owners and the general public due to prolonged delays.

Pattaya City officials inspected the site on July 24, to assess the progress of the drainage system project in Soi Kasemsuwan 15, connecting to Beach Road. The ongoing work involves excavating and laying HDPE pipes measuring 800 mm and 2,000 mm in diameter.







Additionally, road surfaces are being constructed, spanning 1,050 meters from the Chai Mongkol Temple intersection to Pattaya Second Road and 894 meters from Kasemsuwan 15 to the Kasemsuwan intersection in Soi Bua Khao.

Despite facing continuous rainfall, the contractors are expediting the process of laying the pipes along the designated route. The completion of these projects is expected by the end of July.

















