Outbreak zones mulled after dengue cases soar

Health authorities are eyeing the declaration of dengue fever outbreak zones after the number of dengue cases has exceeded 5,000 per week.

The accumulated number of cases has already reached nearly 40,000 since the beginning of the year, with over 40 reported deaths.







The Department of Disease Control director-general, Dr Thares Krasanairawiwong said that during a teleconference on Friday, he told health officials in 18 provinces where the numbers of dengue patients has increased continuously to curb the diseases in the next four weeks from July 21 to August 18.

Those provinces are Bangkok, Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Nan, Phayao, Tak, Phetchaburi, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chantaburi, Trat, Ubon Ratchathani, Krabi, Songkhla, Satun, Phuket and Narathiwat.







Dr. Thares further added that if the number of dengue fever cases continues over eight weeks and the number of dengue infections in the past four weeks exceeds an average figure at the same period in the past five years. The authorities can begin considering the declaration of outbreak zones.

He has assigned expert teams at 38 disease control offices nationwide provide academic support and resources. The goal is to reduce the number of dengue fever patients to below the average in the past five years. (TNA)

















