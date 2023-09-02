‘Phat kaphrao’ champion reveals the best recipe on earth

The ‘Khrua Nuea Hom’ team, representing Thailand’s northern region among six regional winners from across the country, took the first place at the ‘World Kaphrao Thailand Grand Prix 2023’. The contest was recently held in Bangkok by the Tourism Authority of Thailand to find the chefs who made the best dish of phat kaphrao.
The national champion team has unveiled its recipe of phat kaphrao, given below:
Ingredients:
- Meat – 300 grams
- Meat broth (optional) – 10 grams
- Fish sauce – 6 grams
- Soy bean seasoning sauce – 8 grams
- Oyster sauce – 10 grams
- Sugar – 10 grams
- Black soya sauce – 2 grams
- Yellow Spur chili peppers – 10 grams
- Bird’s eye chilies – 5 grams
- Karen chilies – 5 grams
- Dried Jinda chilies – 4 grams
- Fresh pepper – 4 grams
- Holy basil flowers – 1 gram
Instructions
- pound the chili ingredients No. 8-13 into a smooth paste
- Place meat in a pan without oil, stir over low heat until grease comes out.
- Add the chili paste from step 1 that has been pounded ahead, and stir over high heat until its color is vivid.
- Combine the sauces (ingredients No. 3-7) and stir over medium heat.
- Stir in some extra holy basil and toss 4-5 times; remove from the heat, and it’s ready to serve
Phat kaphrao is one of the dishes most frequently ordered by both Thais and foreigners. This traditional Thai stir-fry combines minced meat or seafood with Thai holy basil and a mouth-watering variety of other ingredients. The dish typically comes served with rice, a fried egg on top, and fish sauce with chili on the side. (PRD)