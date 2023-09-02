‘Phat kaphrao’ champion reveals the best recipe on earth

The ‘Khrua Nuea Hom’ team, representing Thailand’s northern region among six regional winners from across the country, took the first place at the ‘World Kaphrao Thailand Grand Prix 2023’. The contest was recently held in Bangkok by the Tourism Authority of Thailand to find the chefs who made the best dish of phat kaphrao.







The national champion team has unveiled its recipe of phat kaphrao, given below:

Ingredients:

Meat – 300 grams Meat broth (optional) – 10 grams Fish sauce – 6 grams Soy bean seasoning sauce – 8 grams Oyster sauce – 10 grams Sugar – 10 grams Black soya sauce – 2 grams Yellow Spur chili peppers – 10 grams Bird’s eye chilies – 5 grams Karen chilies – 5 grams Dried Jinda chilies – 4 grams Fresh pepper – 4 grams Holy basil flowers – 1 gram





Instructions

pound the chili ingredients No. 8-13 into a smooth paste Place meat in a pan without oil, stir over low heat until grease comes out. Add the chili paste from step 1 that has been pounded ahead, and stir over high heat until its color is vivid. Combine the sauces (ingredients No. 3-7) and stir over medium heat. Stir in some extra holy basil and toss 4-5 times; remove from the heat, and it’s ready to serve





Phat kaphrao is one of the dishes most frequently ordered by both Thais and foreigners. This traditional Thai stir-fry combines minced meat or seafood with Thai holy basil and a mouth-watering variety of other ingredients. The dish typically comes served with rice, a fried egg on top, and fish sauce with chili on the side. (PRD)













