Market value of Thai herbal products aims at 100 billion baht in 2027

According to Deputy Government Spokesperson Rachada Dhanadirek, as Thailand has more than 1,800 types of herbal plants that can be used for industrial purposes, the government has seen their potential for increasing the value of Thai herbal products in the global market. It is expected that the market value of Thai herbal raw materials will amount to 100 billion baht (US$2.8 billion) in 2027.







As part of the research and development support, researchers from the Eastern Economic Corridor of Innovation (EECi), the National Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (BIOTEC), and the National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA) have developed five herbal plants, namely gotu kola, turmeric, black galingale, Andrographis paniculate, and holy basil, to increase their quality and productivity, which will lead to better food security.







Meanwhile, the second action plan for national herbs, 2023-2024, seeks to create more value for Thai herbs, improve their standards, and enhance their competitiveness in both domestic and international markets. (PRD)













