Royal decree on zoning of entertainment places in eastern aviation city approved by cabinet

Deputy Government Spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul disclosed that the cabinet approved the draft Royal Decree on Zoning of Entertainment Places in Rayong Province proposed by Ministry of Interior.

The draft Royal Decree prescribes zoning of entertainment places in EEC-U-Tapao Airport and the Eastern Aviation City in Rayong province to ensure orderliness of the local area. Entertainment zone, located in the EEC-U-Tapao Airport and the Eastern Aviation City, will have the approximate area of 2,662 rai. The approved Royal Decree is in line with the Ministerial Regulation determining opening and closing days and hours of entertainment place (No. 2), B.E. 2566 (2023), which has been announced in the Royal Gazette on August 25, 2023, to allow 24-hour operation of entertainment places located in the Eastern Airport City in order to accommodate travelers and passengers. (PRD)

















