Khao San area in Bangkok deserted after Covid-19 virus concerns

Business in Bang Lamphu-Khao San area slowed down after short recovery because a COVID-infected man had worked there.





The Bang Lamphu market was unusually quiet this weekend. Crowds of people buying food and clothes became history there after a 37-year-old man who had worked at an entertainment place in the area was confirmed as a new case of coronavirus disease 2019 infection.

Officials of the Department of Disease Control operated royally sponsored mobile units to offer free COVID-19 tests to people and workers in the area. Officials collected nasal swabs from people and were set to report results in two days.

The entertainment places where the new COVID-19 patient had worked were closed for disinfection. (TNA)



