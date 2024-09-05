Paetongtarn reacts to criticism over family legacy cabinet, ensures leadership role in various boards and committees

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, on Sept 5, addressed questions about her appointment of six Deputy Prime Ministers and how their responsibilities would be divided. She explained that the allocation of duties had already been planned but needed final clarification before being made public.

When asked about her expectations for the new Cabinet, she expressed optimism, stating that the team, comprised of both new and experienced members, is well-prepared to work together for the benefit of the public and move the country forward.



In response to criticism that her Cabinet is merely continuing a family legacy, with some calling it a “hereditary Cabinet,” Paetongtarn responded emotionally, exclaiming “Oh!” and laughing. She acknowledged the harshness of the criticism but argued that familial connections should not be viewed as a disadvantage. Instead, she believes that these ties offer motivation and pride, emphasizing that family bonds provide the drive to work for the nation.

On the subject of legal accusations against her as Prime Minister, Paetongtarn appealed for understanding, asking the public to sympathize with her as the youngest Prime Minister in Thailand’s history. She urged people not to file unnecessary lawsuits, assuring that her team is fully committed to their duties.







When asked about her leadership role in various boards and committees, given her young age, Paetongtarn emphasized that she intends to lead with respect and openness, ensuring that all voices are heard. She noted that her appointment, made through a parliamentary vote, is an honor, and she will approach her role with humility and fairness.

Regarding Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai’s potential role in overseeing national security and police affairs, Paetongtarn said she would review the details before making any decisions.

While no formal discussions with her Deputy Prime Ministers have taken place yet, she stated that the division of responsibilities will be finalized and communicated soon. (TNA)









































