82-year-old US veteran assaulted by drunken man in Pattaya park

PATTAYA, Thailand – An 82-year-old former U.S. soldier was assaulted near Pattaya City Youth Center Park on Soi Wat Boon Kanjanaram in the Jomtien area at 10 p.m. on September 4 The victim, identified as Mr Radford Lee Mays, was found by police with a cut on his left eyebrow and blood on his face. He appeared to be in a state of shock and fear.







Mays, who regularly exercises in the area without incident, reported through a translator that he was attacked without warning by an unknown Thai man, estimated to be in his mid-30s. The elderly American attempted to escape and sought assistance from nearby locals.

Security guard Surachai, 45, witnessed the attack and described the assailant as a large Thai man who seemed heavily intoxicated. “He was acting aggressively and shouting that he was from Pattaya,” Surachai said. Concerned for Mr Mays’ safety, Surachai quickly contacted rescue workers. By the time help arrived, the attacker had fled the scene.

Pattaya police have since issued a description of the suspect and launched a search effort. Despite their attempts, the attacker has not yet been apprehended. Investigators are actively working to gather more information and locate the suspect for legal proceedings. Authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident or the suspect to come forward to aid in the investigation.





































