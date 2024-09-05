PM aims to reinforce Thailand-Singapore relations and exchanges visits for 60th anniversary celebration

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra posted on Twitter (X) to H.E. Mr. Lawrence Wong, Prime Minister and Minister for Finance of the Republic of Singapore, for his congratulatory phone call on occasion of her appointment as the 31st Prime Minister of Thailand on September 3.



Detail is as follows:

“Today, I received a congratulatory phone call from Prime Minister Lawrence Wong of Singapore on the occasion of my appointment as the 31st Prime Minister of Thailand.

I expressed my heartfelt appreciation to the Prime Minister and the Government of Singapore for the kind support and friendship. I expressed my intention to strengthen Thailand – Singapore relations and to work closely with Prime Minister Wong through bilateral, ASEAN and multilateral frameworks to promote cooperation in many areas, particularly trade and investment, food security, digital economy, and tourism. While in 2023 Thailand welcomed more than 1 million Singaporean tourists, I thanked Singapore for taking good care of Thai tourists and workers in Singapore.”

Both Prime Minister Wong and I agreed to exchange visits to further enhance relations in particular as we will celebrate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and Singapore in 2025. (PRD)





































