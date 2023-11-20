Paetongtarn joins Diwali celebrations at ‘Little India’ in Bangkok

Pheu Thai Party Leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra has joined the Diwali celebrations with Bangkok’s Indian community in the Phahurhat area, famously known as “Little India”.

Dressed in a vibrant Indian outfit, Paetongtarn participated in the festivities alongside other notable government figures, including Culture Minister Sermsak Pongpanich, Minister of the Prime Minister’s Office Puangpet Chunlaiad, and Deputy Finance Minister Julapan Amornvivat.

The celebration, which marks the Indian New Year, saw Paetongtarn visiting the Ganesha Shrine and enjoying traditional dance performances. She also visited the Khlong Ong Ang Market, where she sampled Indian tea and snacks.







The event, a collaborative effort between the government and private sector, aimed to enhance tourism with the theme “One Day Trip, Three Religions, the Virtue of Merit”. Paetongtarn expressed her vision for Thailand as a festival hub, highlighting Diwali’s role in promoting unity and cultural exchange. She also commended the vibrancy of this year’s celebrations and encouraged more participation from Bangkok residents.

The Diwali celebrations in Bangkok are scheduled to run throughout the weekend from November 17-19. (NNT)



























