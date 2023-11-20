Earthquake of 4.0 magnitude struck Sangkhla Buri district in Kanchanaburi

An earthquake of 4.0 magnitude struck the Sangkhla Buri district in Kanchanaburi province early this morning (November 19).

Thai Meteorological Department Director-General Kanrawee Sitthicheewapak said the quake occurred at 3.07 a.m. at a depth of six kilometers in Nong Lu subdistrict.







The Earthquake Observation Division reported that the quake was caused by the movement of the Three Pagodas Fault. Residents in the district took to Facebook to describe their experiences, noting that the earthquake woke them up, with their houses shaking and noises coming from metal roofs.







Local residents experienced the tremor firsthand as it caused noises from market roofs and grounds, prompting vendors to flee the market buildings in panic.

This is not the first time Sangkhla Buri has experienced seismic activity. Previous earthquakes in the area include a 4.8 magnitude quake on July 14, 2015, and a 4.5 magnitude quake on August 20, 2015. (NNT)



























