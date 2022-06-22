Owner of Japanese sushi chain in Thailand detained at airport after fraud claims

Metha Chalingsuk, the restaurant chain’s franchiser was detained by police at Suvarnabhumi Airport after returning from Dubai.

He will be brought for questioning in connection with the Daruma Sushi scam.

On Monday June 20, ten customers filed their complaint with a lawyer, accusing the operator of famous salmon buffet restaurants of selling them discount vouchers before closing the premises and a Facebook page and disappearing.







The ten were among more than 6,000 customers who bought discount vouchers from the operator both for their own use and speculation. When they wanted to use the vouchers at 27 branches at well-known malls, they only found that the restaurants were closed indefinitely. The abrupt closure affected customers, franchisees and about 300 employees.



The ten complainants on Sunday met lawyer Ratchapol Sirisakhon in Nonthaburi province.

The lawyer said that he advised the people to file their civil complaints to demand compensation. For criminal action, he said people concerned would have to prove if the operator had any fraudulent intention or violated the Computer Crime Act.

The Office of the Consumer Protection Board said the affected people could file their complaint at https://complaint.ocpb.go.th/ or call the hotline number 1166 during office hours. (TNA)































