Thailand renews LNG cooperation with Japan to secure energy supply

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Cabinet has approved the renewal of the bilateral cooperation agreement between Thailand and Japan on Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) to strengthen long-term energy security for both countries.

During the meeting on March 10, 2026, the cabinet approved the draft Consent Document to renew the Memorandum of Cooperation on upstream LNG investment and LNG storage tank initiatives. The Minister of Energy, or a designated representative, is authorized to sign the document at the Indo-Pacific Energy Security Ministerial and Business Forum in Tokyo on March 14–15, 2026.

This agreement extends the current cooperation for 3 more years, ensuring continuity of LNG projects that are essential to stabilizing the energy infrastructure of both countries.

The Thai government is committed to strengthening energy security by expanding partnerships with key strategic allies. This approach aims to reduce the impact of global energy market volatility and enhance long-term national energy resilience. (NNT)



































