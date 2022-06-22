Bloody coffin left on Pattaya road spooks locals

There’s little that will scare ghost-fearing Thais more than a coffin left on the roadside.

People called the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation June 20 to complain about an old coffin dumped on Thepprasit Soi 7.







Rescuers arrived to the spooky scene of the white coffin sitting in the semi-dark of the woods, draped with a piece of bloody cloth. No corpse was inside, however.

The rescue workers removed the coffin and tried unsuccessfully to trace its origins.

Supawadee Nontawongsa, 17, said children rode bicycles in the area and found the coffin. But they were scared and didn’t dare to look in it.





She and her mother had to go to buy food in the evening, so they decided to stop by and take a look. The lid marked 635 was removed and laid about five meters away in the brushes.

Supawadee also said she was scared and told her neighbor to call the authorities.

































