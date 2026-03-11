PM Anutin opens THAIFEX – HOREC ASIA 2026, promotes Thailand as regional HoReCa hub

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul presided over the opening ceremony of THAIFEX – HOREC ASIA 2026 on March 11, 2026, at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani. He delivered a keynote address and presented the “Thailand’s Best Friend 2026” awards to distinguished international trade partners.

The ceremony was attended by Minister of Commerce Suphajee Suthamphan, Permanent Secretary of Commerce Wuttikrai Leeviraphan, Director-General of the Department of International Trade Promotion Sunanta Kangvalkulkij, Chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce Poj Aramwattananont, and Mathias Kuepper, Managing Director and Vice President Asia-Pacific of Koelnmesse GmbH.

​The Prime Minister praised the exhibition as a leading international platform for the Hotel, Restaurant, and Catering (HoReCa) industries. He emphasized that the event highlights Thailand’s role as a regional HoReCa hub and a key gateway connecting ASEAN to the global market.

The Prime Minister noted that the exhibition is taking place amid rising trade uncertainties, geopolitical tensions, and supply chain fluctuations. He stated that resilience, adaptability, and cross-sector cooperation are essential for sustainable growth. The expanded scale of this year’s event demonstrates Thailand’s readiness to address global challenges and its reliability as a world-class trading partner.







The Prime Minister also highlighted Thailand’s strengths in professional services, culture, and high-value exports, which support the HoReCa ecosystem. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to helping Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) enhance their competitiveness and diversify market opportunities in a complex global economy.

After the ceremony, the Prime Minister toured the “THAIFEX – HOREC Experiential” zone, which featured four highlights: Kitchen Innovation, the Sustainable Zone for eco-friendly exporters, Furnishing & Interiors, and the Innovation Bar.

THAIFEX – HOREC ASIA 2026 runs from March 11 to 13, 2026, and features nearly 700 companies from 35 countries. The Ministry of Commerce expects the event to attract over 20,000 visitors and generate trade value exceeding 3.5 billion baht. (NNT)



































