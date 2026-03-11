Thai Embassy in Doha issues safety advisory as Qatar airspace partially closed

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Royal Thai Embassy in Doha has issued an updated advisory outlining key developments and safety guidance for Thai nationals in Qatar.

The embassy reports that the Government of Qatar confirms that authorities are maintaining effective control nationwide. Thai nationals are advised to remain calm, stay alert, and strictly follow guidance issued by Qatari authorities. Individuals should avoid unnecessary travel and remain vigilant. Those who are outdoors when warning signals are issued should seek shelter immediately and remain there until the situation is declared safe.

The embassy requests that Thai nationals refrain from sharing rumors, images, or videos related to the situation on social media to help prevent misinformation.

While Qatar’s airspace remains partially closed, Qatar Airways continues to operate emergency routes to transport cargo and assist stranded passengers. The embassy has coordinated with Qatar Airways regarding flights to Thailand. On March 11, 2026, at 09:40 a.m., flight QR826 will depart from Doha to Bangkok, marking the first available flight on this route since the disruption.

Thai nationals in Qatar who wish to return to Thailand may reserve tickets directly through the Qatar Airways website or mobile application. (NNT)



































