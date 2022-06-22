Thailand sending 400 nurses to Saudi Arabia

The Ministry of Labor has announced that it is in the process of recruiting up to 400 Thai nurses to fill vacancies in Saudi Arabia.

Labor Minister Suchart Chomklin said the Department of Employment organized the recruitment on behalf of the King Fahad Medical City facility in the Saudi capital Riyadh.







According to the minister, Bright Medical Company in Saudi Arabia is also seeking Thai nurses for two-year contracts that include airfare, housing, transportation and health insurance.

Pairoj Chotikasathien, director-general of the Department of Employment, added that the two Saudi companies are seeking English-speaking nursing school graduates between the ages of 20 and 60 to fill twenty manager positions. Candidates must have either a master's degree with at least ten years of experience or a doctorate with at least four years of experience. Those selected for the job will receive salaries of between 74,000 and 108,000 baht per month.





According to Pairoj, head nurse positions will pay between 56,000 and 76,000 baht and require nine years of experience with a master’s degree, while charge nurse positions pay between 47,000 and 63,000 baht and require seven years of experience and a master’s degree.

Candidates have until July 4 to submit applications to the ministry or local labor offices in their respective provinces. (NNT)


































