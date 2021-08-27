Over 87% of Bangkok residents have received first vaccine shot

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) reports that almost 90% of Bangkok residents have received their first vaccine shot against COVID-19.

BMA spokesman Pongsakorn Kwanmuang said that 6,717,824 people living in Bangkok have received the first shot, accounting for 87% of the capital’s population, with 1,591,453 people having been fully vaccinated, accounting for 27%.







He insisted the BMA’s plan to procure alternative vaccines for city residents remains in place but, currently, the city is being allocated more vaccines by the government for distribution, including Pfizer’s mRNA type. People who registered for vaccination under the “Thai Ruam Jai” program are expected to receive their second shot of AstraZeneca in September.



Mr. Pongsakorn said the COVID-19 situation in Bangkok is improving, due to the high vaccination rate, proactive screening and isolation of patients with the virus from their communities. People also have a better understanding about the home and community isolation programs and have speedier access to care and treatment via these programs. (NNT)



























