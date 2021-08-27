Restrictions to be eased in Pattaya and other ‘dark red’ provinces on Sept. 1

Restaurants, malls, outdoor sport centers to re-open in COVID ‘dark red’ zones from the 1st September, while the curfew remains at 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., according to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA)

The CCSA announced, during its press conference on 27th August, that restrictions are to be eased in 29 COVID “dark red” zones, including Bangkok.







Restaurants will be allowed to open, using a maximum of 50% of their capacity in air-conditioned premises, and 75% with outdoor seating. Hair salons can provide haircuts only. Only foot massage can be provided in massage salons and aesthetic clinics are only allowed to sell their products in the clinics, not provide treatments. All business can be open only until 8pm.

Businesses which will remain closed include tutoring schools, cinemas, spas, theme and water parks, fitness centers, swimming pools and meeting and banquet venues. The curfew remains at 9pm to 4am.



As for interprovincial travel, the CCSA asks the general public to refrain from doing so if not necessary. Public transport will be operating with 75% of its capacity and drivers must be fully vaccinated. Domestic airlines will be operating as well.

All measures are to come into effect on 1st September 2021. (NNT)



























