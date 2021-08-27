Pattaya restaurants, malls, salons can conditionally reopen on September 1

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has eased some restrictions in provinces which are categorized as “dark red”, to allow for businesses to resume operations conditionally from September 1.

The government allowed department stores, community malls and restaurants to reopen if staff have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.







CCSA assistant spokesperson Dr Apisamai Srirangson said August 27, the center chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha approved reopening for department stores, community malls and eateries in dark-red provinces presently under maximum and strict COVID-19 control on the condition that they were subject to strict disease control measures.

CCSA maintained the number of dark-red provinces at 29 and encouraged people to implement the “Universal Prevention” approach to protect themselves against COVID-19.

Under the approach, people should avoid going out unless it is really necessary. Especially elderly people and those with chronic diseases should do so. If they have to go out, they should return home as soon as possible. Besides, CCSA maintained the night curfew in the dark-red zones from 9pm to 4am, Dr Apisamai said. (TNA)

























