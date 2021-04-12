Over 500,000 Doses of Covid-19 Vaccine Are Given to Thai People

Bangkok – More than half a million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been given to Thai people across the country.







Deputy Government Spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul said on Saturday that 1,038,256 doses of vaccine had been distributed to hospitals and medical places in the country. Of these, 952,205 doses were AstraZeneca and the rest 86,060 were Sinovac.







From February 28 to April 9, a total of 537,380 doses were administered in 77 provinces. Over 470,301 people have received the first dose, while 67,079 people have got both doses. Most of the inoculated people were medical personnel.



Provinces with the most inoculations are Bangkok, Samut Sakhon, Phuket, Surat Thani, Tak, Samut Prakan, Nonthaburi, Chonburi, Pathum Thani and Rayong. (NNT)













