Thailand sets new record of 967 new COVID-19 cases Sunday April 11

Bangkok – Thailand’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration reported Sunday April 11 that there were 967 new cases comprising 530 from medical monitoring systems, 434 from proactive searching, and 3 arrivals from foreign countries.







Yesterday’s figure made Thailand’s accumulated total infections rise to 32,625. Of that total, 11,896 are local transmissions, 17,531 are from proactive searching, and 3,198 are arrivals from abroad. 28,214 people have already recovered while the death toll is 97.



Meanwhile, global accumulated cases have reached 136,002,033 with 2,939,054 deaths. The top five countries with most cases are the USA at 31,869,980/ Brazil with 13,445,006/ India with 13,355,465/ France with 5,023,785 and Russia at 4,632,888. Thailand is ranked 113th. (NNT)













