Thai PM sends message of condolences on the passing of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

Bangkok – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has sent a message of condolences to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the passing of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, on behalf of the Royal Thai Government and the people of Thailand.







The message said Prince Philip’s lifelong services and unwavering dedication to diverse noble causes, especially the welfare of young people, epitomized his legacy and exceptional leadership.







His several visits to Thailand by himself and together with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be fondly remembered and cherished by the Thai people. His Royal Highness touched many hearts and minds with his generosity and compassion.



The prime minister extends deepest condolences and sympathy for this irreparable loss and joins the British people in mourning the loss of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. (NNT)













