Over 5 million Thai labors have been upskilled/reskilled during past 3 years

Deputy Secretary-General to the Prime Minister and Acting Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri disclosed that Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha and the Government has placed great importance over upskilling and reskilling of Thai labors to elevate the country’s competitiveness.







The Government, through Ministry of Labor, has been working together with concerned agencies to upskill and reskill both new labors, formal and informal labors, as well as labors in the vulnerability groups, in accordance with the Skill Development Promotion Act, B.E. 2545, in a bid to promote career advancement and generate more income of the labors. Upskilling and reskilling have been undertaken in line with the needs of the labor market through trainings, national skill standard testing, upskilling and reskilling of employees by business owners, skill certification, and collaboration with concerned public and private agencies.







During the past 3 years (2021-2023), 5,255,833 labors have undergone skill enhancement. It is reported that income of upskilled/reskilled new, formal, and informal labors has increased by 25%, 19%, and 9% respectively. Average monthly income recorded is 13,775 Baht or approx. 157,890 Baht per annum.

According to the Government Spokesperson, the Prime Minister was pleased with the accomplishment in labor upskilling and reskilling which would well contribute to national development and economic growth. (PRD)





















