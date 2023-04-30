6 Chinese nabbed for illegally working in paper box factory

Six Chinese nationals were arrested for illegally working in a paper box factory.

Five Chinese men and a woman were caught April 27 working at computers at Lihua Environmental Technology in Ban Bung District of Chonburi.

All were found to be in Thailand on tourist visas and had no work permits, despite all having various “manager” job titles.







Immigration police said the arrest was difficult because the Nong Pai Kaew factory, which produces boxes for mobile phones and CCTV cameras, was gated and locked to keep outsiders from entering the premises. Guards watched for police and warned illegal Chinese inside to run if authorities arrived.

Chonburi Immigration chief Pol. Col. Prinya Klinkesorn said all six were charged with illegally working and will be deported.













