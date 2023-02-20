Over 2,000 complaints filed against Bangkok taxi drivers

The Department of Land Transport (DLT) has reported that more than 2,000 complaints have been lodged against taxi drivers in Bangkok, the majority of which related to their refusal to take passengers since new fares were introduced on January 16.

According to reports, the agency has received 2,120 complaints, 720 of them involving the rejection of passengers, 455 pertaining to impolite behavior, 358 over reckless driving, 237 for not using their meters, and 221 cases of malfunctioning meters.







Officials said as many as 1,650 complaints have been addressed so far, adding that legal action has been taken in 479 cases. They further noted that more than 34,000 taxis have had their meters adjusted following the introduction of the new rates.







The department urged all taxi drivers to maintain a professional and courteous attitude towards their passengers, and to operate their vehicles safely, use their meters correctly, and promptly address any technical issues with their vehicles, as this will help improve the overall reputation of the taxi industry. (NNT)



























