The Maesai-Tachileik border checkpoint, Thailand- Myanmar, reopened on Monday after three-year closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chiang Rai deputy governor Somwang Boonrayong and Tachilek govermor were present at the opening ceremony.

Border crossers who apply for border pass are required to show a vaccination certificate or an ATK test result.

The border opens at 6 am to 6 pm daily and the closing hour could be later extended to 9 pm as it was before the pandemic. (TNA)