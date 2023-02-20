Phuket launches bid to host EXPO 2028

Phuket province is vying to host EXPO 2028, with the Thai government and the Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) spearheading the campaign to bring this prestigious event to Thailand.

EXPO 2028 Phuket Thailand presents an excellent opportunity to showcase Thailand’s rich culture, innovative technologies and unique offerings to the world. Phuket is a well-known tourist destination that is famous for its scenic beauty, vibrant culture and warm hospitality. The province also has well-established infrastructure and is strategically located to attract visitors from across the globe.







The Thai government and TCEB have been working tirelessly to ensure that Thailand’s bid to host the EXPO 2028 is successful.

To support Thailand’s candidacy, individuals and organizations can visit the website https://support.expo2028thailand.com/th to vote for Phuket province as the host of EXPO 2028. Voting is open to people from all over the world.







With the dynamic leadership of the Thai government and TCEB, the world can expect an unparalleled, exceptional, and unforgettable event that will surpass all expectations if Phuket is selected to host EXPO 2028. (NNT)



























