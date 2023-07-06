OR Thailand MotoGP Grand Prix returns to Buri Ram October 27-29

The OR Thailand MotoGP Grand Prix is gearing up for its highly anticipated return to the Chang International Circuit in Buri Ram province. From October 27 to 29, racing fans can expect a thrilling weekend as the event makes its fourth appearance at the renowned circuit.

During a press conference on July 5, Gongsak Yodmani, the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) governor, and Buri Ram Governor Chaiwat Chunthiraphong expressed their enthusiasm for hosting the high-profile event. The pair highlighted the continuous improvement and preparation efforts made by the organizing committee, drawing from their experience of successfully organizing the previous three MotoGP events.







Tanaisiri Chanwittayarom, managing director of Chang International Circuit, said the ongoing enhancements made to the racetrack will also ensure an exhilarating experience for motorsport fans.

Francesco Bagnaia of Ducati currently leads the 2023 MotoGP season’s world championship standings with 194 points, followed by Ducati-Pramac’s Jorge Martin with 159 points and Ducati-VR46’s Marco Bezzecchi with 158 points.







Organizers also announced that tickets for the event are now available for purchase at 7-Eleven stores or at www.allticket.com. Fans are offered a range of seating options, including the Grand Stand, Marquez Stand, Quartararo Stand, Chantra Stand, and Side Stand. (NNT)

















