Pattaya and East Thailand warned of accumulated rainfall

The Meteorology Department has issued a warning to residents in the upper part of Thailand about continuous rainfall and urged them to be cautious of the dangers posed by accumulated rainfall.

Over the next 24 hours, the moderate southwest monsoon prevails across the Andaman Sea and the Gulf while the southeasterly wind prevails over the Northeast and the East. In addition, the low pressure cell covers upper Vietnam. It leads to continuous rainfalls in upper Thailand. People should beware of the severe condition that may causes flashflood and overflows, especially, along foothills near waterways and lowlands.







For the upper part of the Andaman Sea, wave heights are expected to reach 1-2 meters, while areas with thunderstorms may experience waves higher than 2 meters.

In the lower part of the Andaman Sea and the upper part of the Gulf of Thailand, wave heights are expected to be approximately 1 meter, with areas experiencing thunderstorms having wave heights of 1-2 meters. Boat operators in the Andaman Sea and the upper part of the Gulf of Thailand are advised to navigate with caution and avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms during this period.



In Bangkok and its surrounding area, there is a 60% chance of thunderstorms. The minimum temperature is expected to range from 26 to 27 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is forecasted to be between 33 and 35 degrees Celsius. (TNA)



























