3 injured as Bikes and Bolts clash yet again in Pattaya

Pattaya, Thailand – A dispute between a motorbike taxi driver and a Bolt App motorbike taxi turned violent, resulting in injuries to three people. The incident occurred on July 5 in front of a condominium in the Naklua area.

The altercation began when Pong Champatong, a 50-year-old motorbike taxi driver, requested the Bolt rider to move his bike from the designated motorcycle taxi stand. The situation quickly escalated, leading to a confrontation between the two parties.







The clash resulted in injuries to three Bolt bikers. One victim, Burapha Sukhawat, 24, sustained a stab wound to the abdomen. Sakda Baiyai, 29, suffered injuries to his right foot. The third man, Orlarn Tangchai, 30, sustained injuries to his left arm from a blunt object. All three victims were swiftly transported to Banglamung Hospital before the police arrived at the scene.



Both parties involved were summoned to the Pattaya City Police Station for further questioning by the investigators. Pong Champatong explained that the conflict arose when the motorist parked his vehicle at the motorcycle taxi stand despite his request for him to park elsewhere. This led to an angry verbal exchange, escalating into physical violence before Pong retreated to protect himself.







Naruethep Bodinsri (33), the Bolt rider involved, claimed that he had been called by a customer and parked temporarily to pick up his fare. He argued that since his passenger had not showed up, he had the right to wait there. This disagreement led to a confrontation, with Naruethep returning with a group of Bolt supporters to challenge the motorbike taxi drivers. The situation further deteriorated, resulting in a physical clash during which one of the motorbike taxi drivers brandished a knife and injured Naruethep’s younger brother.







Witnesses at the scene captured footage, providing critical evidence for the ongoing investigation. The police have obtained the videos to assist in their inquiry and will take appropriate legal action against those responsible for the violence.

















