Operation ‘Cut the Rabbit’- Thais and foreigners arrested for producing and distributing explicit content online

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) launched the “Cut the Rabbit: Crackdown on Sex Creators” operation, arresting seven individuals, including foreigners and Thai nationals, for creating explicit content and distributing it online, December 9.

Following a directive from the National Police Chief to intensify the fight against transnational crime, CIB’s Human Trafficking Division tracked online platforms and uncovered a network using Thailand as a base to produce and distribute pornography worldwide. The police obtained court warrants and raided several locations, resulting in the arrest of seven suspects.







The first suspect, Benjamin, a British national, was apprehended at Suvarnabhumi Airport. He was responsible for creating content that enticed Thai women to ride tuk-tuks before engaging in sexual acts at tourist locations, which he advertised on X (formerly Twitter) and shared on his website, with over 140,000 followers.

The second suspect, Volker, a German national, was arrested at his residence in Banglamung, Chonburi. He created content featuring foreign nationals having sex with transgender individuals who had not undergone gender confirmation surgery. This content was shared on X and the OnlyFans platform, reaching over 150,000 followers. Two Thai transgender individuals were also arrested for their involvement.







The third suspect, Svezdan, a Serbian national, was arrested at a condo in Banglamung. He produced content involving foreign tourists and Thai women or transgender individuals engaging in sexual acts, including collaborations with famous Thai sex creators. His content, shared across X, Instagram, TikTok, and OnlyFans, amassed over 200,000 followers.

The fourth suspect, Andrei, a Russian national, was apprehended at a condo on Rama 4 Road. He created group sex content with foreign nationals and Thai individuals, which was then promoted on social media with over 600,000 followers.







Thai nationals Thanasilp, 30, and Saengthian, 26, were arrested at different locations for creating similar content involving male participants. They filmed explicit acts and promoted them online, charging viewers for access to exclusive groups.

The final suspect, Rattana, a 36-year-old Thai woman, was arrested in Banglamung. She produced content promoted on X and OnlyFans, gaining over 200,000 followers.

Of the six suspects arrested, all confessed to the charges, except Benjamin, who denied distributing the videos, claiming he only filmed them and sent them to a friend abroad for uploading. (TNA)









































