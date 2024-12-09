Bangkok joins nationwide movement to enforce e-cigarette ban and protect youth

BANGKOK, Thailand – Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt joined forces with over 592,000 concerned citizens on December 8, 2024, to demand the government uphold and strictly enforce the ban on e-cigarettes in Thailand. Speaking at a public forum titled “Uniting Thais Against E-Cigarettes,” held at City Hall’s Plaza in Phra Nakhon District, Governor Chadchart underscored the importance of safeguarding the city’s youth from the dangers of e-cigarettes.

“The most valuable resource in Bangkok is not its buildings, but its youth. If they are deceived or drawn into the trap of drugs or e-cigarettes, what will become of the city’s future? Bangkok firmly rejects e-cigarettes and is committed to enforcing the ban within its jurisdiction,” Governor Chadchart stated.







The event also saw the submission of a petition signed by 592,727 citizens to government representatives, urging continued enforcement of the ban on importing and selling e-cigarettes. The petition called for stricter measures, including more rigorous law enforcement, harsher penalties for violators, and public awareness campaigns about the health risks associated with e-cigarettes.

Key demands included:

– Maintaining the existing ban on e-cigarette imports and sales, along with safeguarding policies from interference by the tobacco industry.

– Strengthening enforcement to crack down on illegal e-cigarette sales and increasing penalties for violators.







– Educating children, youth, and the public on the dangers of e-cigarettes through coordinated efforts by the government, educational institutions, and communities.

– Supporting research on the health impacts of e-cigarettes and using findings to improve laws and policies.

The urgency of the campaign stems from a sharp rise in e-cigarette use among Thai youth. A 2022 survey revealed that 17.6% of Thai youths under 15 had used e-cigarettes, a significant increase from 3.3% in 2015.

Governor Chadchart emphasized the need for immediate action: “Laws already exist to ban e-cigarettes. What we need now is real enforcement. If done seriously, e-cigarettes can disappear from our streets.”

The forum called on government agencies, lawmakers, and law enforcers to work together in protecting the next generation from the growing prevalence of e-cigarettes.











































