Manager of Udon Thani massage parlor denies neck cracking after tragic death of local singer

UDON THANI, Thailand – The Udon Thani Health Office launched a detailed inspection of a traditional massage parlor in the wake of the tragic death of 20-year-old local country singer Ping Chayada. She had reportedly undergone neck massages at the establishment, which allegedly led to severe health complications, including numbness, paralysis, and ultimately, her death on December 8.







The investigation began after it was revealed that Ping visited the parlor multiple times, including one incident in October when she underwent neck manipulation that left her with a numbed arm and leg, leading to paralysis. The singer’s condition worsened over time, leading to a comatose state and her eventual passing. The incident raised concerns about the safety of certain massage practices, particularly neck cracking techniques.







The inspection team, led by public health officials and the provincial medical staff, checked whether the parlor had the necessary registration and certification to provide health-related services. They found that two massage therapists were properly licensed, while five others were still under investigation. If these therapists are found to be unregistered, they could face legal repercussions for providing unqualified services.

The massage parlor’s manager, when interviewed, confirmed that the establishment has been in operation since 2005 but insisted that neck cracking, a controversial technique, was never part of their standard practices. The manager further stated that their training explicitly prohibits such methods, citing the risks associated with manipulating the neck, which could potentially harm critical nerves. The manager emphasized that clients typically communicate their preferences for gentle or deep massages, but they would inform them that neck cracking is unsafe.







Despite the manager’s claims, it was unclear whether any of the therapists performed neck cracking without the parlor’s knowledge. The incident has raised questions about the need for stricter oversight and training in the massage industry, particularly regarding potentially dangerous techniques.

Ping’s death has shaken the community, with many mourning the loss of the talented singer. The tragic event also highlights the importance of ensuring that massage establishments adhere to proper regulations to safeguard public health. (TNA)



































