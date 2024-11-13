ONWR outlines drought and flood management plans for Thailand

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR), led by Deputy Prime Minister Prasert Chantararuangthong, has announced comprehensive plans for managing the approaching drought season across Thailand’s northern, northeastern, and central regions. In its latest meeting, the committee discussed strategies to ensure an adequate water supply for the 2024/25 dry season.

Key efforts will include public awareness campaigns about water allocation and planting schedules, mainly targeting areas within the Chao Phraya Basin. Additionally, the Royal Irrigation Department is focusing on maintaining water availability in low-reservoir regions like the Mun River Basin throughout the season.



The ONWR has approved a series of measures for drought response, encompassing water supply management, demand moderation, and community support. These initiatives will focus on improving water-use efficiency, supporting conservation, and closely monitoring water quality to minimize environmental impacts. The approach also prioritizes community-led water management and widespread public outreach to encourage sustainable practices.







As of November, Thailand has 88,790 million cubic meters of available water allocated for household use, ecological preservation, agriculture, and industry. To support farmers, the government has expanded the second rice crop area to 12 million rai of land. Officials are also monitoring areas with lower water levels to preempt any potential shortages.

In preparation for heavy rainfall in the southern region, the ONWR has set up a command center in Yala province to coordinate flood response efforts. Preparations include setting up shelters, issuing timely public updates, and monitoring weather conditions.





































