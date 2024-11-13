‘Good Deeds for the King’ campaign brings aid to Kanchanaburi

KANCHANABURI, Thailand – The Pure Heart Foundation, led by President Theanrat Nawamawat, has partnered with the Thai Red Cross Society and other supporters to launch the “Good Deeds for the King 2025” campaign, providing essential winter supplies to vulnerable communities in Kanchanaburi province affected by the cold.

Contributions include 110 blankets from the Ministry of Labor, 90 blankets from Energy Absolute Group, and a range of items from Thai Smile Bus Group, including blankets, bottled water, and walking canes. Bai Li Enterprise has added snack boxes to the relief effort, which were received by the Thai Red Cross.







Dedicated to His Majesty King Rama IX and His Majesty King Rama X, the initiative provides warmth and relief to those enduring severe winter conditions, prioritizing essential supplies for underprivileged communities and the elderly to help them through the season.

The Pure Heart Foundation and its partners will continue their relief efforts in Kanchanaburi from November 26-28, visiting locations such as Vajiralongkorn Dam, Sangkhla Buri Kindergarten, and the Srisawat District Office. The outreach will extend to schools and communities in the region with limited resources.

Theanrat reiterated the foundation’s dedication to assisting communities throughout winter, collaborating with partner organizations and the Thai Red Cross to provide relief and warmth to remote and underserved areas in need. (NNT)





































