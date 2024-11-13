Thailand initiates nationwide plan to reintegrate out-of-school youth

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Thailand Zero Dropout (TZD) program, a national strategy to reintegrate over 1.02 million out-of-school children and youth, has been launched.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Economy and Society Prasert Jantararuangtong stated that the program aims to bring these individuals back into the education system through both formal and non-formal channels.



Provincial governors across Thailand’s 77 provinces will play a key role in implementing this initiative. The program focuses on four priority measures: improving data integration between agencies for effective identification, strengthening local engagement to support individual student needs, promoting flexible education options that offer income opportunities, and encouraging private sector involvement in skills development.

The Equitable Education Fund (EEF) reported that as of the first semester of the 2024 academic year, nearly 140,000 out-of-school children have re-enrolled in the education system, representing 13.6% of those identified. Of these, over 22,500 students received financial support from the EEF to reduce educational barriers and prevent future dropouts.







This initiative aligns with the government’s commitment to improving education quality, as emphasized by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra. Minister Prasert also highlighted the importance of early childhood education, encouraging families, especially those with limited resources, to enroll young children in early development centers for essential support and protection.





































