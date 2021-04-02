COVID-19 vaccines on the way to Thai-Myanmar border for 2,000 officials

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul will visit a border area in Mae Hong Son province tomorrow and bring COVID-19 vaccines for 2,000 officials there.

Mr Anutin said he would visit a border area in Mae Sariang district to set a policy on an appropriate area to receive Myanmar refugees on a humanitarian basis.







Public hospitals and field hospitals will be ready if there are many patients, he said.

About 2,000 officials who worked near the border there would be inoculated against COVID-19 because they were at risk, the public health minister said.



Myanmar refugees would not be forced to return to dangerous zones in their country but would not be allowed to go deeper inside Thailand either. Refugees would be handled in accordance with disease control measures and those who were injured in their homeland would receive full treatment on the Thai soil, Mr Anutin said.

The commander of the Third Army Area assured that local officials could handle refugees, he said. (TNA)













