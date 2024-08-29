One worker dead, rescue efforts continue for two trapped in tunnel collapse

NAKHON RATCHASIMA, Thailand – Rescue efforts are ongoing after a tunnel collapse at a high-speed rail construction site in Nakhon Ratchasima province, Thailand, claimed the life of one worker.

The incident occurred on August 24 when a portion of the tunnel collapsed, trapping three workers underground. Despite five days of intensive rescue operations, one worker has been confirmed dead, while efforts continue to locate the remaining two.







Ekarat Sriarayanpong, head of the State Railway of Thailand Governor’s Office provided an update on the situation, revealing that the first body was recovered on August 29. Rescue teams, including a specialized unit from China, have faced numerous challenges, including continuous landslides and the need to adapt their rescue methods.

“The rescue teams have been working tirelessly around the clock, but the conditions inside the tunnel are extremely challenging,” said Ekarat. “We are doing everything we can to reach the remaining two workers as soon as possible.”



The State Railway of Thailand has expressed its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased worker and has pledged to provide full support.

Deputy Transport Minister Suphong Piyachote has visited the site to offer encouragement to the rescue teams, urging them to prioritize safety while continuing their efforts.

A joint command center has been established at the site to coordinate the rescue operation and provide regular updates on the situation. (TNA)



























































