Harley-Davidson motorcyclist hit dead by pickup truck in sudden lane change

PATHUM THANI, Thailand – A tragic accident occurred in the early hours of August 29 when a 29-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a head-on collision with a pickup truck. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on Road along Khlong L 1-2, near Soi Thepkunchon 21, in Khlong Luang District, Pathum Thani.

Pol. Lt. Kriangkrai Srimai, the on-duty investigating officer from Khlong Luang Police Station, responded to the scene along with traffic police, forensic doctors from Thammasat University Hospital, and members of the Ruamkatanyu Foundation.

At the scene, authorities found a Toyota pickup truck, heavily damaged at the front, and a severely wrecked Harley-Davidson motorcycle. The motorcyclist, identified as Worawit Kaengjareonkasikorn, 29, was found dead on the road.







The driver of the pickup truck, Ms. Siyawarin (surname withheld), 24, was visibly shaken and did not provide any details to the press. Initial investigations revealed that the pickup truck was traveling from the Rapi Phat Road towards Talat Thai, while the motorcycle was coming from Talat Thai towards Rapi Phat Road. Upon reaching the accident site, the motorcycle changed lanes and collided with the pickup truck, resulting in the motorcyclist’s immediate death.

Pol. Lt. Col. Kriangkrai and forensic officials conducted a scene examination and collected evidence, including photographs of the crash site. The driver of the pickup truck was taken to the police station for further questioning. The deceased’s body was transported by the Ruamkatanyu Foundation to Thammasat University Hospital for a detailed autopsy. The family has been advised to claim the body for funeral arrangements.





































