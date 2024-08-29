Chuan opposes Democrat joining coalition government with ruling Pheu Thai Party

Chuan Leekpai, former leader of the Democrat Party and a current Party-List Democrat MP, has expressed firm opposition to the idea of his party joining a coalition government with the ruling Pheu Thai Party.

He emphasized that his stance is based on principles, not personal animosity, citing his campaign efforts against the Pheu Thai Party. Chuan stated that Pheu Thai’s selective development policy, particularly its neglect of the Southern provinces, is a major reason for his opposition.



He pointed out that his campaign contributed to Pheu Thai’s failure to secure MPs in the South, despite their success elsewhere. Supporting Pheu Thai now would betray the voters’ trust, he argued. Chuan also dismissed rumors of possible expulsion from the party, stating that no actions have been taken against him, and the issue of expulsion has not been raised.

Chuan expressed concerns that if the Democrat Party joins the government, its Southern MPs could face challenges in future elections. He identified himself, Jurin Laksanawisit, Banyat Bantadtan, and Sanphet Boonyamanee as key figures opposed to joining the government. However, he admitted uncertainty about others’ positions.







Reflecting on his time as party leader, Chuan acknowledged that political dynamics have shifted, with money and vested interests playing a larger role in elections. He emphasized the importance of integrity in politics and warned of the growing influence of business-driven politics.

The former Democrat Party leader remains optimistic about the Democrat Party’s future, confident that the party will strengthen its position as a robust opposition under the current leadership of Chalermchai Sri-on. (NNT)





































