Omicron likely less severe than Delta variant, says Thai virologist

An expert virologist has weighed in on the Omicron coronavirus variant, suggesting it may likely be less severe than the Delta variant.

Dr Yong Poovorawan wrote on his Facebook page that the Delta variant was detected in 99% of cases worldwide, adding that it is expected to be replaced by the Omicron variant if the latter proves to be more transmissible.







Roughly 50% of total Omicron patients in the UK, Norway and Denmark showed no symptoms, while the remaining half experienced only minor symptoms compared to Delta patients. The number of Omicron patients requiring hospitalization in southern Africa has also been far fewer than for those who contracted the Delta variant.



Dr. Yong said such a variant could potentially be good news, as it would spread faster and create herd immunity more rapidly, thereby reducing the need for vaccines.

He noted, however, that research into the Omicron variant is still ongoing and it will take some time to determine its severity. (NNT)



























