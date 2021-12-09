Deathtrap awaits in dark on Pattaya railway road

Reckless road-construction crews caused numerous accidents on Pattaya’s railway-parallel road by digging holes and placing concrete barriers with no lights or warning signs.

The deathtrap in front of Banglamung Icehouse heading toward Sattahip is responsible for countless crashes, including one that sent two motorcyclists to the hospital as this story was being researched.







An unidentified contractor laying new drainage pipe dug up the roadway, threw up a few barriers in the middle of the street and walked away.

Subsequent rain and flooding filled the holes with water and the lack of any lights or signs had drivers plow into concrete or plunge into hidden trenches.



























