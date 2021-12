The 13th Naklua Walk & Eat returns Saturday with fresh seafood and tight safety controls.

Pattaya sanitation workers on Dec. 7 scrubbed and sanitized Naklua Road in anticipation of the first weekend market Dec. 11-12.

Each year the weekend market draws thousands of people and generates about 6 million baht in revenue.







In addition to fresh seafood, Walk & Eat features locally made products, live music and cultural shows.

It runs Saturdays and Sundays from 4-10 p.m. through Jan. 30.