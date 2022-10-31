Officials find 50 illegal workers during raid in Bangkok’s alley

Labor and security officials raided Soi Kip Moo in Kannayao district and found 50 illegal migrant workers, some of whom had nominee employers.

Pairoj Chotikasathien, director-general of the Employment Department, said that the 50 migrant workers included those who did not have a work permit, the workers who already left their previously registered employers but their registration had not been updated and those who had work permits but were registered with their nominee employers.







All the migrant workers were brought to the Kannayao police station for interrogation.

Mr Pairoj said migrant workers in Thailand were required to have employers and prohibited from being freelancers or informal workers; otherwise, they could take job opportunities from Thai people.

“The employers who hire migrant workers without their work permits will be fined 10,000-100,000 baht per migrant worker. The migrant workers who did not have a work permit will be fined 5,000-50,000 baht. They will be deported and barred from applying for a work permit for two years,” said the director-general of the Employment Department. (TNA)









































