Operators promises safe Halloween festival on Khao San Road, Bangkok

Business operators on Khao San Road promised that their Halloween festival would be safe and there would not be any situation like the one on a street in Itaewon because Khao San Road is wider.

Sa-nga Ruangwatanakul, president of the Khao San Road Business Association, said that business operators on Khao San Road prepared safety measures and there would never be any situation like the one in Itaewon.







He said that Khao San Road was as wide as 12 meters and was flat, not slope. Moreover, there were as many as seven exits. In any event of emergency, visitors could leave the road without delay.

To ensure public safety, local business operators planned to install reflective exit signs in Thai, Chinese and English languages at the seven exits, Mr Sa-nga said.

He expected about 20,000 visitors to Khao San Road during its Halloween festival on Oct 31. The expected amount of people was lower than the number of visitors there in Song Kran and New Year festivals when the 400-meter-long road welcomed 50,000 people, Mr Sa-nga said.







The Khao San Road Business Association worked out safety measures with the Phra Nakhon district office, the police, the National Institute for Emergency Medicine and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration. The measures included the deployment of ambulances at all entrances and exits of Khao San Road, Mr Sa-nga said. (TNA)



































