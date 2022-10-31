Bangkok ready to co-host APEC meetings on November 14-19

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is now ready for the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week from November 14 to 19. BMA officials will be facilitating convenience for meeting attendees and relevant participants, as well as ensuring order in the capital city. A command center will be set up to coordinate work between the various BMA units, allowing rapid response to any emergency.







A meeting was held between BMA agencies responsible for making preparations for November’s APEC meetings, with Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt in attendance. Various subcommittees reported the progress in areas under their responsibility, including security provision at event venues and the temporary residences of APEC leaders. The meeting also discussed the preparation of fire engines for emergencies, the holding of reception banquets, and the improvement of various ambiances in the capital city. It also touched on linking feeds from CCTV cameras throughout the city.







The meeting assigned additional work for each BMA subunit. Matters assigned involved security provision at vulnerable spots, the preparation of hospitals for emergency response, and the setting up of a command center. The BMA command center will coordinate work between BMA agencies in times of emergency. Furthermore, the meeting assigned BMA agencies to work on main road improvement and lighting installation. BMA officials who can speak English or Chinese are also being dispatched for special tasks during the APEC week.







The Bangkok governor said the BMA is ready to co-host the APEC meetings and take care of APEC leaders who will be attending. 8 district offices will be responsible for the temporary residences of the leaders as well as for securing the travel routes to and from meeting venues. He said the task of keeping order will be carried out as in normal times but the focus will be placed on spots where large numbers of people will gather. BMA officials have also undergone anti-terrorism training so they can provide surveillance support for the police force. (NNT)

































