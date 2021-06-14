No quarantine for foreign visitors under ‘Phuket Sandbox’ scheme

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has announced that there will be no quarantine for foreign visitors under the ‘Phuket Sandbox’ scheme.

TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn said the TAT will support Phuket’s efforts to restore its tourism industry and is stepping up plans to improve Phuket’s reputation, emphasizing safety during the period approaching high season.







He assured that, when the reopening takes place, tourists will be impressed with the measures put in place, from the airport to their hotels. That journey will involve three screenings, in addition to tracing measures and the mandatory use of phone tracking apps by the first rounds of foreign arrivals.

Mr. Yuthasak said standard operating procedures (SOPs) will be presented to the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on Friday. These will form the backbone of efforts to attract 129,000 tourists between July and September, to generate revenues of approximately 11.4 billion baht, as the province aims to maximize revenues when tourists do return. (NNT)





















