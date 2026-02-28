Thai Police go undercover as lion dancers, earn global praise for creative arrest

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thailand’s Metropolitan Police Bureau has drawn international attention after officers cleverly disguised themselves as lion dancers to apprehend a wanted suspect.

Major global media outlets, including Reuters, CNN, and CBS, along with numerous foreign influencers, praised the creativity and ingenuity of the Thai police operation. The undercover team successfully adapted traditional cultural festivities into a strategic operation to track down and arrest a slippery burglar.

International coverage highlighted the officers’ patience, precision, and innovative approach, applauding the operation as both resourceful and effective. (PRD)



































